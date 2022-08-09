Intermittent wet Tuesday and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Weird title but it’s explanatory! We’re tracking rain in the ArkLaTex today and tomorrow but it won’t be a washout by any means. High temperatures today will struggle with highs in the low-90s possible but we’ll have to wait and see if they can make it to that point. Lows tonight are the same old mid-70s.

The highs will struggle because of cloud cover and rainfall which we are tracking multiple instances of throughout your Tuesday with some beginning this morning in our northern counties. As we continue through Tuesday numerous showers and storms will move through Texarkana and then south into Louisiana. We likely won’t see enough rain over the course of the next few days to do much about the drought conditions in the region, however, anything helps and this is still much-needed rain.

Tomorrow morning’s commute is looking pretty wet at times too so keep that umbrella handy going into the mid-point of the week. Highs tomorrow will also struggle but we are still forecasting the low-90s. We’ll see how high they can get. Cloud cover will be the main factor once again.

The extended forecast sees rain chances lingering into Thursday and a little into Friday but by the weekend it is back to business as usual, hot and humid conditions.

