Entergy offering $150 bill credits to eligible customers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the latest move to help stem what officials call “alarmingly high” bills, Entergy is offering a $150 credit to eligible customers.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer bill payment assistance for residential customers.

Beginning Aug. 17, Entergy customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, and Washington Parishes can apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill by visiting unitedwaysela.org.

“Your energy bill should not be a third of your paycheck,” Entergy customer Nancy Buckman complained.

Additional information is available by calling the United Way at 211 or texting 898-211.

To qualify, Entergy says customers must have a total household income of $69,000 or less for a family of four. Customers are encouraged to visit entergy.com/answers for the most up-to-date information on bill assistance.

RELATED STORIES

Louisiana Entergy customers crushed by high power bills

Entergy customer billed even with power disconnected from hurricane-ravaged home

High Entergy bills breaking the bank for customers across the state

“I went from $140 to having doubled,” Buckman said. “I called Entergy, I asked them if I could discuss it with them. I asked him what the fees were and they said that they have no clue what the fees mean.”

Entergy says a big reason for spiking rates is because natural gas prices are soaring. Other factors contributing to recent bill spikes include June being the region’s hottest June on record, and the fact that the Grand Gulf nuclear power plant was shut down in February and March.

Last week, hundreds waited in lines at a two-day event a Joe Brown Park where the City of New Orleans was offering to pay past due balances for eligible customers.

Entergy New Orleans has implemented a moratorium on shut-offs for delinquent accounts and late fees will be credited back to the customer’s account from July 1 - Nov. 1.

If you live outside of New Orleans and your household income is less than $40,000, convenience fees for payments made through third-party vendors will be credited back through November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.