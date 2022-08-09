2 people shot near elementary school in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene after two people were shot in Bossier City Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shooting just off Airline Drive about a block from RV Kerr Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (KSLA)

The call went out Tuesday, Aug. 9 around 1:30 p.m. Crews responded to the 3000 block of Oliver Street after getting reports that someone there had been shot. KSLA crews on scene report seeing two ambulances speed away with a police escort. At least one person was seen being loaded into an ambulance. The Bossier City Police Department confirms two people were shot.

Evidence markers could be seen on Airline Drive near RV Kerr Elementary School. Police temporarily closed a portion of Airline to process the scene, but had to move quickly because of wind picking up with an approaching storm.

No children were present at the school at the time, police say. Faculty and staff were there however.

Crews responded to reports of a shooting on Oliver Street in Bossier City, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (KSLA)

At this time, no other information is available. This story will be updated when more is known.

