Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.
The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.(United States Coast Guard)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Clean up efforts are underway after the United States Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.

Officials report an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel were informed that the platform experienced a structural failure, which caused a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil.

An organization has been hired to remove the oil.

A claims line for people affected by the spill has been provided.

Anyone who has been impacted can call 281-486-5511.

The Coast Guard says response actions include 4,500 feet of containment boom, three skimming vessels, and five response vessels on scene.

Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into the water.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A shooting was reported Aug. 8, 2022, on Looney Street in Shreveport. Authorities on the scene...
Shooting reported on Looney Street
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says

Latest News

A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat
Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
A shooting was reported Aug. 8, 2022, on Looney Street in Shreveport. Authorities on the scene...
Shooting reported on Looney Street