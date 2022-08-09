Ask the Doctor
City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways

SEMS Inc. already works with LaDOTD on cleaning interstates late at night
By Michael Barnes
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage.

So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house.

SEMS Inc. already has been working closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on the interstates since the beginning of the year. For one to two weeks every month, they go out late at night and use street sweepers and pick up trash by hand.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening to learn more about SEMS’ recent collaboration with the state and how the effort to keep Shreveport clean became overwhelming for the city’s in-house staff.

