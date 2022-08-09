City of Shreveport enlists outside help cleaning up trash along major roadways

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Trash, litter, garbage.

So much that the city of Shreveport has contracted with Southern Environmental Management & Specialties to clean major thoroughfares like Hearne Avenue, Jewella Avenue and Youree Drive rather than continue to try to handle the problem in house.

SEMS Inc. already has been working closely with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on the interstates since the beginning of the year. For one to two weeks every month, they go out late at night and use street sweepers and pick up trash by hand.

