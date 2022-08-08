Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships

Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @Jaycubalan / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDA MAR BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in northern California to see who would be named Top Dog in the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships.

The event brought together the best in local and international dog surfing talent to compete in various categories.

Some pups rode solo, others rode with their canine pals and some dogs caught waves with their favorite humans.

There were several other activities on the land, including a dog beach fashion contest and dog adoptions.

At the end of the event, Skyler had a “pawsome” day and was the overall champ, taking home four awards, including Top Dog.

A crowd enjoyed the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @regulatorynerd / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO: Manhunt ended; suspect shot himself
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant

Latest News

Dr. Christophor Galloway
Checking in with Dr. Christophor Galloway, superintendent DeKalb ISD
chris
DeKalb ISD welcomes students back to school
citizens
CAFE | Terrell Mendenhall - Citizens About Progress after school program
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper hiring professional nappers