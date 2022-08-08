Ask the Doctor
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire

Power outage knocks out traffic lights at Hilry Huckaby III Avenue at Russell Road
A tank got snagged on power lines Aug. 8, 2022, on Russell Road in Shreveport, knocking it off a truck and spilling about 30 gallons of a mixture of saltwater and crude oil. The downed power lines sparked a grass fire.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A large tank got hung up on power lines, causing it to roll off the truck. And the downed power lines sparked a grass fire.

It happened about 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 along Russell Road between Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Old Blanchard Road in Shreveport.

The tank spilled about 30 gallons of a mixture of saltwater and crude oil, which did not catch fire, Assistant Fire Chief John Lane said.

The tank has since been removed. The company was allowed the clean up the spill.

Motorists are advised to use caution because the ensuing power outage means the traffic lights are out and Shreveport police are directing traffic at Hilry Huckaby III Avenue at Russell Road, Lane said.

