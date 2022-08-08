SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”

That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the ground on Memorial Day.

The veteran was spending the holiday grilling when their grill burst into flames.

They have since been sleeping in a camper. “It’s been cramped. Living in the camp trailer hasn’t been fun. It’s been tight. It’s rough,” Laffitte said Sunday, Aug. 7.

“But I always knew there would be light at the end of the tunnel sooner or later. And now I’m really seeing it now.”

On Sunday, members of the Shreveport Volunteer Network spent about three hours tearing down what was left of the Laffittes’ home and cleaning up the rubble so the couple could get their new home installed.

“These guys have done a great job. I really appreciate it,” Laffitte said.

Shreveport Volunteer Network said about a dozen volunteers came out Sunday.

But they still need help removing what’s left and donations to help throw away all of the debris.

If you’d like to help them with this situation or another effort, click here to visit the Shreveport Volunteer Network’s Facebook page.

