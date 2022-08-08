Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SVN helps clear remains of burned-out house

Volunteers still needed to remove what’s left and donations to help throw away all of the debris
Fire destroyed the Laffittes home in Stonewall on Memorial Day.
Fire destroyed the Laffittes home in Stonewall on Memorial Day.(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “I probably didn’t get 30 foot from it. I heard a boom, turned around and nothing but fire. If I would’ve stayed there, it would have killed me.”

That’s Bobby Laffitte recalling what happened when their home in Stonewall burned to the ground on Memorial Day.

The veteran was spending the holiday grilling when their grill burst into flames.

They have since been sleeping in a camper. “It’s been cramped. Living in the camp trailer hasn’t been fun. It’s been tight. It’s rough,” Laffitte said Sunday, Aug. 7.

“But I always knew there would be light at the end of the tunnel sooner or later. And now I’m really seeing it now.”

On Sunday, members of the Shreveport Volunteer Network spent about three hours tearing down what was left of the Laffittes’ home and cleaning up the rubble so the couple could get their new home installed.

“These guys have done a great job. I really appreciate it,” Laffitte said.

Shreveport Volunteer Network said about a dozen volunteers came out Sunday.

But they still need help removing what’s left and donations to help throw away all of the debris.

If you’d like to help them with this situation or another effort, click here to visit the Shreveport Volunteer Network’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO: Manhunt ended; suspect shot himself
Shreveport Volunteer Network helping demolish burned-out house
Shreveport Volunteer Network helping demolish burned-out house
Decision on Mayor Adrian Perkins' candidacy expected Aug. 8
Decision on Mayor Adrian Perkins' candidacy expected Aug. 8
Murder suspect found dead, ending nearly 20-hour manhunt
Murder suspect found dead, ending nearly 20-hour manhunt