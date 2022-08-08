Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Southern and Grambling to March in National Battle of the Bands

The "Human Jukebox" will be performing at the Saints' halftime show
The "Human Jukebox" will be performing at the Saints' halftime show(WAFB)
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The National Battle of the Bands event will take place August 27th at 6:00pm at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas. National Battle of the Bands is the nation’s best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing the country’s top marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The mission is to enhance the exposure of HBCU marching bands and the role they play in educating aspiring musicians.

Only eight (8) of the nation’s HBCUs will participate this year. Two bands from Louisiana are included in this elite group of eight. Grambling State University’s World Famed Tiger Marching Band will march. Crowds will also see The Human Jukebox from Southern University march in the battle.

In addition to HBCU marching bands, there will be a special performance from Quavo & Takeoff.

Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now. Visit https://www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/ for more information.

Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band
Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band(GSU)

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Perkins disqualified from running for re-election
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat
A shooting was reported Aug. 8, 2022, on Looney Street in Shreveport. Authorities on the scene...
Shooting reported on Looney Street
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73