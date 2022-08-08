Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shooting reported on Looney Street

(WCAX)
By Curtis Heyen and Scott Pace
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

There’s no immediate word on whether anyone has been shot.

Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five units to the scene between Sycamore Street and Norma Avenue. Police dispatched a half dozen units.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant

Latest News

A tank got snagged on power lines Aug. 8, 2022, on Russell Road in Shreveport, knocking it off...
Tank gets hung up on power lines, leading to spill and grass fire
KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the robbery at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches