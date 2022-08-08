Shooting reported on Looney Street
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport first responders are investigating a report of a shooting.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show they were summoned to Looney Street at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
There’s no immediate word on whether anyone has been shot.
Shreveport Fire Department initially sent five units to the scene between Sycamore Street and Norma Avenue. Police dispatched a half dozen units.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.