Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Sheriff: Wounded deputy will lose sight in one eye; doctors positive about his recovery

“That’s a miracle from God” that he’s alive, the sheriff added
"Our deputy was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock and by the grace of God has no brain injury....
"Our deputy was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock and by the grace of God has no brain injury. He's gonna lose sight in his left eye. His right eye is still OK. But he still remembers everything. He's still laughing and joking right now, which is hugely amazing, just a huge miracle," Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff Jeff Neal said during an emotional news conference the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2022.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy who was shot once in his face with a .45-caliber handgun will lose sight in his left eye, the sheriff said.

But Lt. Scott Lillis sustained no brain injuries, Sheriff Jeff Neal added during an emotional news conference the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8.

“That’s a miracle from God” that he’s alive, said the sheriff, still visibly shaken by the weekend crime spree that climaxed with the suspect — an “evil, dangerous man” — dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self

After the nearly 20-hour manhunt ended, Neal said he got his wife to drive him to the Little Rock, Arkansas, hospital where his deputy is being treated.

“Watching his wife was the first time that I broke down,” Neal said of Lillis’ wife.

The wounded deputy got out of surgery Sunday, Aug. 7 and will be released soon. His doctors are very positive about his recovery, the sheriff said, but the father of three has a long way to go.

Lillis’ medical bills will be taken care of through workman’s compensation, Neal said.

He asked everyone for prayers for Lillis and his family and to support any fundraisers, including benefits being held by some Bowie County restaurants.

One such benefit will be held at On the Border in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 18. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant says 10% of final sales for din-in and to-go orders will be donated to the Lillis family. There will also be a box at the front of the restaurant to collect cash donations.

“If one of us is hurting, we’re all hurting.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO holds news conference following manhunt that ended in suspect shooting self
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant

Latest News

Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence
Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old...
Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches
denied
APPEAL DENIED: S'port Mayor disqualified from upcoming race
The "Ascension Underpass" mural is located in downtown Shreveport at Marshall Street.
‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete