Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man.
The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts should call 580-286-3331.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.