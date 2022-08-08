Ask the Doctor
Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.

Eric Michael Haley, 38
Eric Michael Haley, 38
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts should call 580-286-3331.

