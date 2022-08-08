Ask the Doctor
NPSO investigating Saturday evening shooting

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened on August 6 that left a man hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

On Saturday evening around 10:16 p.m., NPSO deputies responded to a shots fired call in Independence Drive and another call about bullet rounds striking and penetrating a juvenile’s bedroom in the same area.

It was learned that a 24-year-old victim was brought to the emergency room, suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Detectives learned that the victim was visiting a friend in the area, when several people began shooting at him, striking him at least one time in the shoulder.

NPSO said there are no suspects at this time and that this is an ongoing investigation.  If you have any information on this shooting, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.

