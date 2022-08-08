Ask the Doctor
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City, La.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is now under new ownership.

As of Monday, Aug. 8, the Boardwalk is owned by Boardwalk Routh, llc., which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Officials with the Boardwalk say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.

“Building the Routh Group into the company it is today has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my life, and I am proud of the support we have been shown through this transition,” said Todd Routh, owner. “This decision was made with the utmost care for the Boardwalk’s future. I am confident that the Louisiana Boardwalk is set up for continued success with the Routh Group.”

Ashley Warner has been named general manager of the Louisiana Boardwalk. She has been with the Boardwalk for 14 years now as the marketing manager and assistant general manager.

“The Boardwalk’s reputation and resiliency is a testament to the team, our community leaders and operation that we have created,” said Warner. “I am very passionate about this property and look forward to future growth and interest along with our new company.”

Officials with the Boardwalk say there are a number of improvements already underway. The fountain is currently undergoing upgrades, and the Courtyard by Marriott is also adding rooms and meeting space.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

