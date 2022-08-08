Increased rain chances this week

(KSLA) - Rain chances are trending up as we go through the work week. It will not be a washout, nor will it wipe out the drought conditions, but rain will certainly be likely at times throughout the week!

Good Monday morning! Today will have a little bit of rain, but don’t get your hopes up too much. I only have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Therefore, you may not need your umbrella as you head out the door. In the afternoon, a couple small showers will pop up, but should not last long and most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures will likely be in the low 100s.

Tuesday is when things get better! Let me start by saying temperatures will be cooler. It will actually be below average for August standards. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. However, it will be quite humid during the day. That’s because I’m expecting more rain! I am cautiously optimistic with the rain, since we’ve been burned before in recent weeks. It will be very scattered throughout the ArkLaTex. Rain should begin in the late morning hours to the early afternoon and last up until about sunset. There will be some heavy downpours associated with a few storms. Rain chances are up to 50%.

Wednesday will also be a cautiously optimistic day. I have the rain chances up to 50% again, so I believe there will be plenty of showers and storms around in the afternoon. They will be winding down by the evening, close to sunset. There may not be as much rain as Tuesday, but we will see as we get closer. Temperatures will once again be below average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday will have a few more showers around. I have the rain chances at 40%. Most of the rain will be in the morning then coming to an end in the afternoon. Some of the clouds will also try to clear, so we may get a little sunshine in the afternoon. temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for the high.

Friday will go back to dry weather with very limited rain chances. There may only be a small stray shower or two. So, I have the rain chances down to 20%. There will also be more sunshine and less cloud cover, so temperatures should be slightly higher. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

This weekend will be mostly dry. If anything, we may get a brief shower on Saturday before completely drying out Sunday. There will be a few passing clouds at times, but also lots of sunshine. Temperatures will be warming up to the mid to upper 90s. This will be very close to what you’d expect for mid August.

The tropics are waking back up! Right now, there is one tropical wave that we are watching in the Atlantic. This is coming off the coast of Africa and has a 40% chance of development. It looks to be heading to the northeastern Caribbean, so early indications show this will not enter the gulf. However, there are some long-range models indicating the gulf may have something of its own form in the coming days. As of now, there is no threat to the US coast, but this is the beginning of what’s likely to be a very active 2-month stretch.

Have a magnificent Monday, and a wonderful week!

