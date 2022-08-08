Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Decision expected Monday in Mayor Perkins appeal trial

The incumbent mayor is hoping to get back on November’s ballot
Mayor Adrian Perkins
Mayor Adrian Perkins
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A decision is expected Monday, Aug. 8 about whether or not Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins can run again in November.

Perkins was disqualified from running for re-election after someone sued, pointing out that Perkins used the wrong address on his qualifying papers. On Friday, Aug. 5, Perkins brought his case before a three-judge panel to try to get back on the November ballot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A decision is expected sometime Monday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO: Manhunt ended; suspect shot himself
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant

Latest News

Decision on Mayor Adrian Perkins' candidacy expected Aug. 8
Decision on Mayor Adrian Perkins' candidacy expected Aug. 8
What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election
KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Mayor Perkins appeals disqualification decision
KSLA camera will be in courtroom when Shreveport mayor continues his legal fight to try to get...
KSLA camera will be in courtroom when Shreveport mayor continues his legal fight to try to get back on the November ballot