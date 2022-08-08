Ask the Doctor
Convicted child rapist sentenced to double life sentence

Victims were ages 5 and 7
(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who raped two preteen boys more than 10 years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Monday, Aug. 8 after Jeremy Walker, 36, was found guilty in July. He was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory to two back-to-back life sentences for his crimes. Those sentences will run consecutively and will be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The DA’s office says on or about Dec. 24, 2014 through Dec. 14, 2015, Walker engaged in sexual acts with one of the child victims, who was 7 at the time. That victim revealed to his aunt what happened when he was 13. The child later said he had also seen Walker force his babysitter’s son to perform sexual acts on Walker. That child told his mother that Walker performed sexual acts on him when he was 5.

