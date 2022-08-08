Cautiously optimistic for rain this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Over the weekend I gave you the First Alert on some decent rain chances this week and I am continuing to be cautiously optimistic that it will pan out. As for today, highs will reach the mid and upper-90s once again with most of the ArkLaTex likely to experience heat index values over 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.

Rain chances begin to increase tomorrow with scattered showers and storms looking likely during the afternoon hours. They will come from north of the viewing area and move through primarily our Louisiana parishes and Arkansas counties. Some rain will make it to East Texas, but that section of the ArkLaTex is looking like it will see the least amount of rain through this week.

Highs tomorrow will likely reach the mid-90s again tomorrow, they may reach the upper-90s but will struggle to get that high depending on cloud cover. Heat index values will still be high as we likely won’t see any relief from the heat tomorrow. Tomorrow night lows will drop to the mid-70s again.

Wednesday, the rain chances continue and this time East Texas is looking to get in on some of the action with some scattered showers and storms expected to move through. Showers and storms Wednesday may start in the morning with a break midday, then pick back up in the afternoon. Any heat relief we see from this will likely happen on Wednesday with highs being below average, upper-80s, and low-90s.

