Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches.

Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.

Cox was arrested Friday in Lake Charles.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said a family member found Deshotel dead in his home around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The family member had not heard from Deshotel since Monday.

Deshotel’s 2021 black Nissan Murano was missing from the residence.

Fondel said detectives received results from the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory Friday morning that connected Cox to the murder through DNA.

At 4:26 p.m. Friday afternoon, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder around 4:30 p.m. Judge Kendrick Guidry set bond at $1 million.

The LCPD SWAT Team was conducting surveillance at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Canal Street in which Cox was believed to located, Fondel said.

At 4:37 p.m., Cox was seen exiting an apartment and getting into the passenger seat of a blue Saturn hatchback, Fondel said.

At 4:39 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop, but Cox fled on foot, Fondel said.

He was apprehended in the 4300 block of Lake Street and arrested at 5:09 p.m.

Officer found Deshotel’s missing vehicle at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West McNeese Street later Friday evening.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information to contact lead detectives Sgt. John Russell or Sgt. William Loving by calling (337) 491-1311.

Cox is being held at Calcasieu Correction Center with a hold from Natchitoches Parish in connection with Humphries’ death.

Humphries, of Trout, La., was reported missing on Jan. 13, 2022. His vehicle was found abandoned in Natchitoches prior to the missing person’s report.

Humphries’ body was found in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches.

Another man was also arrested in Humphries’ death. James E. Morrow, of Natchitoches, faces one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.