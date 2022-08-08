‘Ascension Underpass’ mural in downtown Shreveport now complete

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Aug. 4, the mural on the I-20 underpass at Marshall Street was completed and named the “Ascension Underpass.”

KSLA spoke with the brains behind the project, Ka’Davien Baylor. He talked about his inspiration for the artwork and how it felt for him to contribute to the beautification of downtown Shreveport.

“Shreveport is my hometown. I want to make sure that aesthetically, we’re able to compete with cities and countries all over the world. I want our art to be able to speak. If I, as a citizen, am able to do that, this is what I want to do,” Baylor said.

KSLA also spoke with Liz Swaine, the director of the Downtown Development Authority. She discussed the true importance of beautifying downtown.

“Downtown definitely went through a period where people were moving out, they weren’t moving in. It was dark. It was a little bit scary. No more. Art like this, it enhances, it makes people happy. It brings light. It brings joy,” Swaine said.

This mural is just a piece of a greater art installation known as the “Mural Mile.” It consists of a plethora of different murals that you can see along Marshall Street. Click here for more information about all of the murals included in the project.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.