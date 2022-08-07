Ask the Doctor
Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(KALB) - According to Jim Smilie with the City of Alexandria, two vehicles were involved in a fatal, fiery crash on the Expressway on Sunday morning. Smilie confirmed that at least one person died in this crash.

One of the vehicles seems to be a tree trimming vehicle.

Police shut down HWY 167 Southbound and diverted traffic to Jones Street.

We are working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.

