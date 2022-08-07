Two vehicles involved in fatal wreck on Expressway Sunday morning

(KALB) - According to Jim Smilie with the City of Alexandria, two vehicles were involved in a fatal, fiery crash on the Expressway on Sunday morning. Smilie confirmed that at least one person died in this crash.

One of the vehicles seems to be a tree trimming vehicle.

Wreck on Expressway (KALB)

Vehicle fire on Expressway (Viewer submitted photo)

Police shut down HWY 167 Southbound and diverted traffic to Jones Street.

We are working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.

