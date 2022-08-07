Tracking shower and storm chances this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have good news in this forecast but you’ll have to wait until the extended section of this write-up. Lows tonight will drop to the same temperature range that they have the last several weeks, the mid-70s. Some isolated showers and storms may pop up during the afternoon.

Looking ahead to the beginning of the week it is going to be HOT once again! Highs in the upper-90s are expected across much of the ArkLaTex with heat index values easily exceeding the century mark. They will technically be below the threshold for a heat advisory, but if that changes we will let you know. There will be chances for some isolated to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon as usual. Lows tomorrow night will drop to, you guessed it, the mid-70s.

Tuesday is when things start changing and we’ll get into the extended forecast now. Highs will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and chances for isolated and scattered showers and storms increase Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday, they are likely in the afternoon as a cold front moves into the ArkLaTex. That cold front will possibly lower our high temps Wednesday into the upper-80s. The rain chances this week may add up to a decent amount of accumulated moisture over the course of the days, which is much needed in the region.

