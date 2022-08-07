Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

Back to School
Back to School(SickestFame / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area.

Friday, August 5: Assumption Parish

First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead

Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District

Tuesday, August 9: Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, West Feliciana Parish, Zachary Community School District, St. Helena Parish (1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th graders)

Wednesday, August 10: St. Helena Parish (All learners at ELC and SHATA 11th and 12th graders)

Thursday, August 11:  Central Community School System (3rd grade and up)

Monday, August 15: Southern University

Wednesday, August 17: Southeastern Louisiana University

Monday, August 22: LSU, BRCC

Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes