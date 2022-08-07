Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area.

Friday, August 5: Assumption Parish

First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead

Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District

Tuesday, August 9: Livingston Parish, Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, West Feliciana Parish, Zachary Community School District, St. Helena Parish (1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th graders)

Wednesday, August 10: St. Helena Parish (All learners at ELC and SHATA 11th and 12th graders)

Thursday, August 11: Central Community School System (3rd grade and up)

Monday, August 15: Southern University

Wednesday, August 17: Southeastern Louisiana University

Monday, August 22: LSU, BRCC

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.