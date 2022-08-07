Parents of child who died from fentanyl charged with murder

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors in Northern California have filed murder charges against the parents of a 15-month-old who died in May after she ingested fentanyl authorities believe her mother had been using.

The Press Democrat reports that prosecutors on Thursday also charged 26-year-old Evan Frostick and 23-year-old Madison Bernard with child cruelty and alleged their actions willfully caused the suffering of a child.

Investigators believe 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick ingested the fentanyl by touching it and possibly putting her hands in her mouth or eyes.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined last month that “acute fentanyl intoxication” caused her death, The Associated Press reports.

According to the coroner’s report, Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with Charlotte inside their apartment.

Frostick is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s office. They didn’t immediately returned a message seeking comment Friday.

It was not immediately known if Bernard has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

