Missing Smith County teenager found dead after drowning

Kaegan Wright, 16 (Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Colten Sneed
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County teen reported missing was found dead after drowning in a swimming pool.

Keagan Wright, 16, left his home on CR 314 in the Sand Flat area of northern Smith County at about 7:15 a.m. August 6 according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. that day deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival they were informed that Wright had drowned in a swimming pool at this location near his home.

Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Judge Jon Johnson arrived at the location for the inquest. Smith County Investigators also responded for further investigation. Judge Johnson ordered an autopsy and Wright’s body was taken to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

