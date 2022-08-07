Ask the Doctor
Marquez Callaway in a fight to make Saints 53-man roster

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during NFL football training camp in Metairie. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over week into camp, and it appears Marquez Callway is on the same page with Jameis Winston. Maybe a good reason why, Callaway participated in Winston’s summer training camp.

“Well everything was nice. It was Miami, that was the best thing about it. He told us if he went to Alabama, not knocking Alabama, but if he went to Alabama with nothing out there, he doesn’t think the same show out. He thinks Miami brought everybody together. Jameis is a man of schedule. So we were on a schedule. We woke up, ate breakfast, film, gym, weight room, field. Everything was structured, and that’s what I like,” said wide receiver Marquez Callaway.

Callaway will be in quite a fight to make the roster this season. With Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, and Mike Thomas locked in, he’ll be going against Deonte Harty and Tre’Quan Smith for the four or five receiver spot.

“I don’t think it’s really different. We got new additions. Like every year, we got new guys coming in. A lot of familiar faces coming in. Got people coming back from injury. I think it’s helping all of us. Whether they’re older or younger, rookies coming in. Still hold each other to the accountability in the past, and we just work and make each other better. Us competing against each other, we’re not going out there and let’s say I do a rep and keep everything to myself. If someone ask how do you do this, we’re taking the time to help each other. We know we’re competing, we know we’re out there having fun, battling, but we’re also there for each other,” said Callaway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

