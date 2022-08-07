Ask the Doctor
Hot and humid to finish off the weekend, change on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Same heat, different day. Highs in the mid and upper-90s are expected for your Sunday and heat index values will make it feel hotter due to the humidity. There are isolated chances for showers and storms during the midday and into the afternoon hours, they should begin to clear out around 5 PM. Tonight, the mid-70s for lows and staying muggy.

Same stuff tomorrow with slightly increased rain chances as a boundary of some sort moves through the ArkLaTex that pushes possible scattered showers and storms into the region, however with each subsequent model run we are seeing that decrease in chance. Highs will be in the mid and upper-90s once again.

The big change that is on the way is for Wednesday and Thursday. We gave you the First Alert on the next big weathermaker last night on KSLA News 12 at 6. A cold front will move into the region and greatly increase rain chances Wednesday and Thursday and it is looking to be much more widespread. Temperatures may struggle to reach the 90s, however, I still have them there and will adjust as we get closer to the day.

