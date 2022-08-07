Ask the Doctor
Former congressman Buddy Leach passes away

Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach has died.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tributes are pouring in following news of the passing of former congressman and state representative Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. He died Saturday, August 6, at age 88 in Baton Rouge.

The governor issued the below statement:

Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served as a Louisiana State Representative from 1968 until 1979 and from 1979 until 1981.

In addition, Leach’s political career included a run for governor.

Governor Edwards says he has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Leach’s funeral. Details about services were not immediately available.

