Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A funeral home in Center was ransacked Friday night. Officials are asking the public to share information if they saw anything suspicious.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East was ransacked between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Unknown subjects entered each office, went through all items and damaged two vehicles on the property. The subjects took multiple items from each office.

If you have any information on the subjects involved in this case, or if you saw anything suspicious, contact Investigator Chad Hooper at (903) 598-5601 or (936) 572-5045.

