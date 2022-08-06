Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Penn St. transfer Noah Cain looks to help LSU rushing attack

LSU running back Noah Cain (21)
LSU running back Noah Cain (21)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is hoping to be able to find a consistent rushing attack this season.

It’s the last at-bat for senior running back John Emery, after missing all of last year because he was academically ineligible. Emery will perhaps be complimented well by newcomer Noah Cain.

Cain is a baton rouge native who attended the IMG Academy, before spending the last three years at Penn State.

He’s had some injuries but says he’s now 100% and thrilled to be back in the state capital.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar
BCSO MAJOR MANHUNT: Suspect allegedly shot 3, carjacking; 2 injured, 1 dead
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

Catholic (BR) wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. (6)
Catholic 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU
Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins (1)
Could Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins be heading to LSU?
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
DE BJ Ojulari will wear No. 18 for LSU
Louisiana State University Tiger Marching Band
Tiger Band to perform in PMAC ahead of football games