Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive.

Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive. They then found a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole, with damage to the front of the car.

Jay Tousant Jr., 21, was found inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

At this time there is no suspect information available and the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call NPD at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Man arrested after reportedly telling officials he had explosive device inside wrecked vehicle on I-20 W
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Mayor Perkins appeals disqualification decision
7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers
Kwan Allen
Man arrested after allegedly raping 16-year-old girl outside Mall of La.

Latest News

Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.
1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt
Blanchard golfer at U.S. Kids World Championships
Blanchard golfer at U.S. Kids World Championships
How to stay safe while playing sports in the heat
How to stay safe while playing sports in the heat