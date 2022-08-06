Ask the Doctor
More heat and humidity with a dash of showers and storms

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pretty much the title really, it is going to be another hot weekend around the ArkLaTex for our first August weekend. Highs today are expected to reach that mid to upper-90s mark across much of the region, some southern counties and parishes may only reach the mid-90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees but are expected to stay below the 105-degree threshold for a heat advisory. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and they will clear out by the evening hours with lows in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow, much of the same, maybe slightly hotter and slightly more isolated showers and storms that may stay in our southern parishes. Highs in the mid and upper-90s once again with similar heat index values. Lows tomorrow night will be much of the same.

Looking ahead to the 7-Day Forecast and there is a slight change in the scheduled hot and humid programming. Wednesday and Thursday see slightly elevated rain chances and lower temperatures, still hot but not flirting with 100 degrees. We’ll keep an eye on how that plays out as we go through the weekend and into the beginning of the week.

