Man found guilty in death of Hannah Sheffield

Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving...
Hannah Sheffield, 29, died after being shot then crashing her car in Bossier City while driving home from a dinner the night of April 10.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the District Attorney’s Office, a man has been found guilty in the death of Hannah Sheffield.

Demetrius McCoy, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday, April 6.

Sheffield was gunned down in her car while driving home on April 10, 2021. That night, officers responded to a call about a shooting and a crash at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets. Officials say Sheffield had been shot while driving home from dinner with friends. She then crashed into a nearby home and died from a gunshot wound.

Prosecutors say Sheffield wasn’t the intended victim, but was killed when McCoy fired at least two shots into her car that he mistook to be the car of his intended target. Testimony placed McCoy as the driver of his sister’s car, which was seen on a security camera before the shooting and also fleeing from the shooting.

“Hannah Sheffield was an innocent victim and her family deserved justice and I am proud of the efforts of Detective Britton Hampson and the Bossier City Police Department as well as well as our prosecutors and support staff. They all worked tirelessly to bring this cold-blooded killer to justice,” said Bossier Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin.

McCoy faces mandatory life in prison for second-degree murder and will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

