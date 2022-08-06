How to keep student athletes safe in the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If one thing is true about Louisiana, it’s that temperatures during this time of year are very hot and humid. As kids get back to school, and football practice picks up, student athletes need to remember to take care of themselves.

“It’s just like your air conditioner at home or your car. It needs fuel while you’re doing all this work out here. So they have to eat. I find that’s what these kids forget to do. They are really good at hydration, but the eating is something they sometimes forget,” said Chris Campbell, athletic trainer with CHRISTUS Health.

The state has numerous laws and precautions in place to prepare kids to be outside in the heat.

“When they go into that, it’s a 10-14 day acclimation. A slow heat acclimation to get them to that point,” said Brian Rockett, head athletic trainer with Willis-Knighton.

Once they’re on the field, the state has more ways to monitor the heat to keep students safe.

“What a wet bulb thermometer does is it takes into account the wind speed, air temperature and the humidity... the computer has a formula which will then give us a temperature that allows us to know whether or not it is safe for the kids to be out here, when the sweat is evaporating and cooling and their bodies are doing what it needs to do,” said Campbell.

To prepare your children for these outside activities, experts say to make sure they’re eating and drinking enough, as well as getting a good night’s sleep.

