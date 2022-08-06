Ask the Doctor
Hot and humid into the workweek, change on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More heat and humidity through the rest of the weekend but there is change on the way! Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with a few clouds here and there. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will taper off after the sun goes down as they are heat-driven as we have discussed for the last few weeks.

Sunday looks more like the same with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index values will likely exceed the 100-degree mark in some places in the ArkLaTex but will stay below the threshold for a heat advisory. If that changes we will let you know. Isolated showers and storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the mid and upper-70s with a few clouds.

Looking ahead to the workweek it will start hot and humid as usual, a change is on the way. Wednesday and Thursday see higher rain chances, especially Wednesday, as a cold front moves into the ArkLaTex. Highs may struggle to reach the low-90s mark, I have them forecast as of now but that may change. The rain isn’t looking significant in totals at this time but it is looking much more widespread.

