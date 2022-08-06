Catholic 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commits to LSU
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his college football commitment on Saturday, Aug. 6.
He chose to stay at home and attend LSU.
His other top choices were Texas A&M, Florida State, and Alabama.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound pass catcher is ranked the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana, the No. 4 wide receiver in the US, and the No. 33 overall player in the nation by 247Sports Composite.
He helped lead Catholic to a 12-1 overall record and Div. I state title in 2021.
