BCSO searching for suspect after shooting, alleged carjacking; 1 injured, 1 dead

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The incident occurred on a private road west of Hook, Texas.

Officials say deputies found two gunshot victims on the scene and pronounced one dead. The other victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar is considered a suspect in the shooting. He allegedly fled the scene, wrecked in Horatio, Ark., and stole another vehicle at gunpoint. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police.

