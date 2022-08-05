Ask the Doctor
Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning began as a vehicle crash, then an unidentified person was arrested.

On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.

A person was taken into custody.

According to LSP, no one was injured in the crash.

All westbound traffic is being diverted to US 80 from Goodwill Road.

More updates to come as information becomes available.

