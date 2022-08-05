Wheelchair Ramp Program now accepting applications in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - If you or someone you know needs a wheelchair ramp, the application for the Caddo Parish Wheelchair Ramp Assistance Program is officially open.

On August 5th, the wheelchair ramp program opened applications. The program was introduced by the Caddo Parish Commission in 2022 and is funded through generated revenue from a partnership with the Capital Area Finance Authority’s first-time homebuyers’ program.

“We recognize that there is a population, especially within our senior citizens, that experiences mobility issues and difficulty with access to homes and businesses,” said Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson. “The wheelchair ramp program is designed to help seniors and those with mobility challenges to have easier and safer access to their homes,” said Jackson.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of Caddo Parish, be at least 65 years old, or have a verified disability, as well as be below 80 percent of the average median income (AMI).

There is a limited supply of ramps available. For more information and to schedule an appointment to apply, citizens may contact the Caddo Council on Aging at 318-676-7900.

