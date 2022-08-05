What happens when nobody qualifies for an open position in an election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The qualifying period for the upcoming November election in Louisiana has ended, however, some open seats saw no qualifying candidates.

In Bienville Parish, no one qualified for the alderman seat in the Village of Lucky, and in Caddo Parish, there are no qualifying candidates for the parish’s justice of the peace Ward 2 seat in the Oil City. KSLA spoke with Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence about what happens in a situation like this.

“Depending on what the race is for, we notify the Secretary of State, who in turn notifies the governor, and the governor sets it in the next available court date if it’s applicable,” Spence said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.