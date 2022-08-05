State Treasurer Schroder to address Minden Lions Club

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder will be a special guest at the Minden Lions Club.

At 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, Treasurer John M. Schroder will be introduced by Lion Gene Reynolds, former Louisiana State Representative and State Parks Director. Schroder will speak on topics such as the responsibilities and divisions of the State Treasury and claiming unclaimed property.

Schroder has served almost 10 years in the state legislature, he was elected as Louisiana State Treasurer in 2017 and then re-elected in 2019. Schroder is also a former CID special agent in the U.S. Army, a narcotics detective, and worked with his wife in various businesses, notably in real estate and development for 37 years.

The Minden Lions Club meets Thursdays at noon at the American Legion Memorial Home, located at 119 Pine Street, in downtown Minden.

