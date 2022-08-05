Ask the Doctor
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for ATM burglary suspects

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating suspects allegedly involved in an ATM burglary.

On August 5 at 4:30 a.m. two Black males approached an ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam Strip in Joaquin. The suspects attempted to break into the machine.

The suspects were driving in a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides, the vehicle has a texas plate.

If you have any information on this vehicle or the two suspects, please contact SCSO Investigator Misty Ray at 936-598-5601 or 936-572-1091.

