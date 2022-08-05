Ratchet City Music Fest will be showcasing local talent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local musical artists will be featured at the Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and there are a lot of activities to look forward to.

MC Circle productions presents its 5th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds on August 6th. Some of the musical artists that will be featured at the festival will include Playboy XO, Foxx, Bigg Round, and local MC Tina B.

In addition to the performances, there will be a backpack drive for back-to-school presented by Marvkevea’s Learning Center.

Admission to the festival is $10, Children ages 10 and under receive free admission for activities. Tickets can be purchased at www.ratchetcitymusicfest.com or via Eventbrite by searching “Ratchet City Music Fest.”

Event Itinerary:

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Marvkevea’s Learning Center 4th Annual Backpack Giveaway. We’re giving away hundreds of free backpacks and school supplies! Children under 10 will receive free admission to the festival.

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Car Giant Auto will sponsor & host the “All Gas: Car, Truck, and Bike Show!” Car Giant Auto is looking for the best trucks, old-school automobiles, motorbikes, and more for a $1,000 prize winner! You can register your car for your chance to win.

4 p.m. - 11p.m. PlayboyXO and Foxx A Mill, both popular regional artists, will be performing live and MC Tina B hosts other performing acts.

Other Activities:

Mixed drinks and daiquiris are available for adults aged 21+ with valid I.D. for the entirety of festival activities.

Guests can enjoy four “selfie museums” with a free Polaroid Picture as memorabilia sponsored by the Red River Revel.

Mechanical bull

Group games and activities

Food

Access to Ratchet City Music Fest

Vendors all day long

They still accepting sponsors. Please visit the link to learn more, https://ratchetcitymusicfest.com/sponsorship/

To learn more about Ratchet City Music Fest please visit, www.ratchetcitymusicfest.com, Facebook: Ratchet City Music Fest, or Instagram: @ratchetcitymusicfest



