Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Ratchet City Music Fest will be showcasing local talent

Ratchet City Music Fest to be held at Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
Ratchet City Music Fest to be held at Louisiana State Fairgrounds.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Local musical artists will be featured at the Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds, and there are a lot of activities to look forward to.

MC Circle productions presents its 5th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds on August 6th. Some of the musical artists that will be featured at the festival will include Playboy XO, Foxx, Bigg Round, and local MC Tina B.

In addition to the performances, there will be a backpack drive for back-to-school presented by Marvkevea’s Learning Center.

Admission to the festival is $10, Children ages 10 and under receive free admission for activities. Tickets can be purchased at www.ratchetcitymusicfest.com or via Eventbrite by searching “Ratchet City Music Fest.”

Event Itinerary:

  • 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Marvkevea’s Learning Center 4th Annual Backpack Giveaway. We’re giving away hundreds of free backpacks and school supplies! Children under 10 will receive free admission to the festival.
  • 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Car Giant Auto will sponsor & host the “All Gas: Car, Truck, and Bike Show!” Car Giant Auto is looking for the best trucks, old-school automobiles, motorbikes, and more for a $1,000 prize winner! You can register your car for your chance to win.
  • 4 p.m. - 11p.m. PlayboyXO and Foxx A Mill, both popular regional artists, will be performing live and MC Tina B hosts other performing acts.

Other Activities:

  • Mixed drinks and daiquiris are available for adults aged 21+ with valid I.D. for the entirety of festival activities.
  • Guests can enjoy four “selfie museums” with a free Polaroid Picture as memorabilia sponsored by the Red River Revel.
  • Mechanical bull
  • Group games and activities
  • Food
  • Access to Ratchet City Music Fest
  • Vendors all day long

They still accepting sponsors. Please visit the link to learn more, https://ratchetcitymusicfest.com/sponsorship/

To learn more about Ratchet City Music Fest please visit, www.ratchetcitymusicfest.com, Facebook: Ratchet City Music Fest, or Instagram: @ratchetcitymusicfest

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James A. Machado
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many
Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block...
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids

Latest News

Treasurer Schroder is to be a special guest at Minden Lions Club.
State Treasurer Schroder to address Minden Lions Club
Geek'd Con holding its pre-party at Sci-Port's GamePort.
Sci-Port to host Geek’d Con’s annual GamePort Pre-Party
Pack the Bus hosted by Bossier Chamber of Commerce, August 4th.
Pack the Bus: Bossier Chamber of Commerce
Free block party at Airline Plaza
Free block party to be hosted at Airline Plaza