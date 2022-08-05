Pop up showers and storms to wrap week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day across the ArkLaTex with a couple showers and storms mixed in as well for the region. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90, temperatures we expect to continue through the weekend and next week as a our pattern stays constant. Overall rain chances for the next week look fairly low until next Wednesday and Thursday when another disturbance could move through the region bringing some showers and storms.

We are tracking a few scattered showers and storms across the southern ArkLaTex later today. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make you dress comfortably and that you have an umbrella just in case. Temperatures this morning are starting in the mid-70s and will be moving up into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. In addition to the heat we are also tracking a few showers and storms that will be developing thanks to a weak trough of low pressure near the gulf coast just don’t expect anything too significant this afternoon.

As we go through the weekend we are tracking generally dry and hot weather on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will likely surpass the 100 degree mark. Don’t expect much in the way of showers and storms besides the pop up convective storm that we this time of year across the region.

Looking ahead to next week we are expecting generally more of the same for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will continue to be hot and perhaps will even trend a little hotter compared to what we will see over the weekend with a potential run at 100 possible Monday and Tuesday with mainly dry weather. Once we get to Wednesday and Thursday we could see another weather maker move into the region that will move into the region bringing some showers and storms that will help to cool us down slightly.

In the meantime, get ready for a toasty end to the week! Have a great Friday!

