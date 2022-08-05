More heat and an isolated showers through your weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain hot through the weekend. There will not be much, if any, rain to cool temperatures down. I think there will be some rain, but it will be very isolated and not affect temperatures much.

This evening may have a couple small showers around, maybe a thunderstorm or two. It will be very isolated, so many locations will be left dry. This doesn’t bode well for our ongoing drought conditions. After sunset, any rain we have will come to an end. Temperatures will be left in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Any Friday evening plans should include AC with the hot temperatures.

Overnight, the clouds will for the most part stick around. It will be partly cloudy overall, so we will wake up to some sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will still be warm and muggy as they struggle to cool down. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Over the weekend, Saturday may have a few small pin-point showers and possibly a couple storms around. However, it will not rain everywhere. That means most of you will be disappointed. I would not expect any rain if you plan on being outdoors. Rain chances for Saturday and Sunday are at 10%. Say you’re planning on mowing the lawn, you’ll be good to go. Heck, if you do get some rain, it will be so short-lived and small, it may actually be more beneficial to cool you down! Temperatures will still be in the mid 90s both days with plenty of sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. There will also be plenty of humidity.

Monday and Tuesday will still have limited rain chances. I have a 10-20% chance both days. So a couple small showers are not ruled out. It just won’t rain everywhere, nor for very long. There will be a few more clouds around Tuesday and more sunshine Monday. Temperatures will still be hot with highs in the 90s. At least we’re still not talking about triple digits though!

Wednesday and Thursday both look to have more rain. It’s still a long ways out, so this could change. In fact, Wednesday is already showing less signs of there being rain that day. Thursday still looks good as of now, but I am skeptical. As of now, I have the rain chances at 30% Wednesday and 40% Thursday. Some locations may be left disappointed with no rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Friday should go back to dry weather with a few passing clouds and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be back up in the mid to upper 90s as well.

In the tropics, we are quiet. As we go through the month of August, activity normally picks up. I would expect that to be the case again this year. So, it’s important for you to pay attention to the tropics for the next 2 months until activity goes back down. We will be your First Alert for when something forms, where it forms, and where it’s going.

Have a great weekend!

