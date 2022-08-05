Ask the Doctor
Mayor Perkins appeals disqualification decision

Hearing being held Friday, Aug. 5
Mayor Adrian Perkins
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The appeal trial for current Shreveport mayor, Adrian Perkins, is underway.

His ability to run again for mayor now rests in the hands of three judges.

Perkins filed an appeal with a higher court to try to get back on the November ballot on Wednesday, Aug. 3. His hearing was held Friday, Aug. 5.

A local judge disqualified Perkins on Aug. 2 after a lawsuit was filed on July 29 claiming he wrote down the wrong address on his official qualifying paperwork. The suit claims Perkins is registered to vote and filed for a homestead exemption at one address for his condo in downtown Shreveport, but filed his qualification application using another address. Both addresses are in the City of Shreveport, but in different voting wards.

The mayor has called the lawsuit “frivolous” and a “desperate attempt to undermine our democratic process, to steal your vote.”

Hearing set Aug. 5 on Perkins' appeal over his disqualification
Incumbent Adrian Perkins appeals his disqualification as a Shreveport mayoral candidate
