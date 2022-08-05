Ask the Doctor
Man in hospital after train hits 18-wheeler

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was taken to the hospital after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler, setting it on fire.

The incident occurred at 4:40 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 at the crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was hauling corn across the tracks when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact.

The driver told deputies he didn’t see or hear the train coming.

Shreveport firefighters extinguished the fire and took the truck driver to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

