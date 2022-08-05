Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless vet gets 5 years

FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in...
FILE - Mark D'Amico listens during his court arraignment in Burlington County Superior Court in Mount Holly, N.J., May 28, 2019. D'Amico, of New Jersey, who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to prison.

A judge in Burlington County sentenced Mark D’Amico to five years in state prison on Friday.

D’Amico admitted concocting the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 to help Katelyn McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say the three had met previously and cooked up the scheme.

McClure and Bobbitt also have pleaded guilty. D’Amico also pleaded guilty to separate federal charges, and his sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute search warrant
James A. Machado
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many
Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-20 W near Haughton on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Man arrested after reportedly telling officials he had explosive device inside wrecked vehicle on I-20 W
Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block...
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Sam Gooden, the founding member of The Impressions, has died at the age of 87.
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died
FILE - People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022,...
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pa,...
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire; criminal probe underway