CPSO: Former SPD captain due in court for falsely claiming to be victim of hit and run wreck

Capt. James Tipton
Capt. James Tipton(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former captain with the Shreveport Police Department is facing charges after allegedly filing a false report about being the victim of a hit and run wreck.

Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say on Wednesday, June 29, Capt. James Tipton called the sheriff’s office and said he was involved in a hit and run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Southern Loop. He reportedly told a deputy a Ford F-250 work truck sideswiped his patrol car, causing heavy damage, before leaving the scene.

An investigation between SPD and Louisiana State Police revealed that Tipton actually crashed into his neighbor’s mailbox in Stonewall, then drove to the intersection where he reported being a victim of a hit and run.

On Aug. 4, Tipton was issued a summons and charged with criminal mischief.

