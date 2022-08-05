CHRISTUS Kids Clinic says $350K donation will go toward much needed technology

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Aug. 5, the CHRISTUS Kids Clinic Therapy Gym received a $350,000 donation from Panda Express to help keep kids smiling for years to come.

“Sometimes it’s not all smiles. This is hard work. We try to make it look like play, feel like play, but sometimes the work is hard. There’s sometimes tears of joy and there’s sometimes tears of happiness, but it’s all shared here,” said Kelly Matkins, program manager with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The generous gift comes from Panda Express customers who have made a donation while eating at their restaurants. To honor the donation, the gym was dedicated as a Panda Cares Center of Hope.

Panda’s Regional Operations Manager Michelle Chau said she’s excited to help her home community.

“It’s actually very enduring and heartwarming to be here to see the kids, the families, and how meaningful the Center of Hope is for them. It’s a blessing to be here to be apart of their healing process,” she said.

Clinic leaders say this money will help their young clients in need of both physical and verbal therapy.

“When someone comes to you and says, ‘I wanna hear my baby talk,’ or ‘I wanna see my baby walk,’ sometimes we have to think of it differently. They might not be able to talk verbally, but there’s a computer generating device that will be able to say it for them. So, it’s us being able to purchase that to help patients become more independent and functioning,” said Lisa Hooper, PT, DPT.

Before today’s donation, the Shreveport-Bossier CHRISTUS Health System says they’ve received over $160,000 from Panda Express customer and employee donations.

